CANTON – Elizabeth B. Turl, 99, of Canton passed away at 11:02 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Red Oak Estates in Canton. She was born on Dec. 23, 1919 in Canton to William and Julia A. (Raker) Snider. Elizabeth married Gordon E. Turl on April 2, 1938 in Kahoka, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 1989. Also preceding her in death were her parents, three brothers and six sisters.

Surviving is one son, Marvin (Debbie) Turl of Panama; three grandchildren, Chris Turl, Elizabeth (Jim) Chelgren, and Amanda (Mike) Hamilton; niece, Sandy Chapman; four great-grandchildren, Brittany Plevka, Josh Chelgren, Cody Chelgren, and Kyle Hamilton; and one great great-grandchild, Everly Plevka.

Elizabeth attended Wesley United Methodist Church in Canton.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial of ashes take place following the services at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton.

