Patricia A. “Pat” Wright, 91, of Canton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing in Canton.

CANTON – Patricia A. “Pat” Wright, 91, of Canton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing in Canton.

She was born Dec. 10, 1927 in Danville to Martin and Lavon (OHare) Izard. They preceded her in death

She married Charles “Tuffy” Wright on May 8, 1948 at St. Mary’s Chapel in Canton. He preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2002.

Surviving are four children, Eric (Kathleen) Wright of Canton, Dennis (Lisa) Wright of Sherman, Vicki (the late Rod) Kuzniar of Canton, and Charles (Debra) Wright Jr. of Canton; one sister, Sue (Gene) Krause of Mossville; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband; one daughter, Crystal Wright; and two brothers, Bill Izard and Robert “Tut” Izard.

After high school and business school, Pat worked at Western Union in Chicago during the War. Pat and Tuffy owned and operated Mid – States Auto Parts for 30 years. She was Treasurer for the City of Canton for 24 years. She worked as executive secretary of Ludlum’s Food Mart, and as a bookkeeper for Chubbs, Pat and her husband also owned and operated Wrights “Standard” Service Station for 10 years. Pat was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Canton, the Illinois Treasurer’s Association and Illinois Municipal League. Pat was an avid sports fan. Her favorite teams were the Chicago Cubs and Bears, and any team her children and grandchildren played for or coached.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Canton. Burial will immediately follow the Mass at St. Joseph Cemetery in Canton.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the VFW in Canton.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Food Pantry, or to Fulton – Mason Crisis Service.

To leave online condolences, or to view Pat’s memorial video tribute please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com