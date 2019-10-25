Betty Jane Angus, 94, resident of Grace of Douglas, formerly of Atkinson, passed away on Wednesday, October 23,

2019, at Grace of Douglas Nursing Home, Douglas, MI. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday,

October 28, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory, Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Michael McBride will

officiate. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Atkinson. Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the

funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Atkinson Congregational Church and the Geneseo Food Pantry.

Betty was born December 31, 1924, the daughter of Thomas and Bertha (Blassing) Stimpson, in Anamosa, IA. She

graduated in 1942 from Anamosa High School. She then attended American Institute of Commerce, in Davenport.

Betty worked for five years in the purchasing and export departments at Deere & Company, Moline. She married

Harold A. Angus on March 9, 1947 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death in 1996. Betty has been a member of

Atkinson Congregational Church since 1949. During her time at the church she served as a Sunday School teacher,

Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Secretary, Deaconess, and member of Daughters of Ruth. She was a

charter member of Geneseo Christian Woman’s Club and served two years on the board. She was a volunteer at

Hammond Henry Hospital Auxiliary for ten years. She enjoyed reading and writing poetry, collecting humor and

quotes, corresponding with family, friends, and shut ins. She especially loved her family and attending church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Julie (Garry) McKeen, Mears, MI; son, Robert (Betty) Angus,

Ottawa, IL; grandsons, Brad (Julie) Angus, Ottawa, Jason (Audrey) Angus, Piper City, IL, Craig (Monica) McKeen,

Elmhurst, IL; granddaughter, Meg McKeen, Chicago, IL; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Nicholas, Alex, and Theo

Angus, William and Madeline McKeen; sisters, Anna Adams, Anamosa, IA, Eunice (Jim) Conley, Anamosa, IA;

many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold, and her siblings, Harriet, Thomas, George, Barbara,

and John.

If you wish to share a message of sympathy with the family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com