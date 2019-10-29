Eugene D. “Gene” Heller, 89, of El Paso, passed away at 7:34 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in El Paso with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jonathan Boehne will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso.

Gene was born Nov. 19, 1929, in Secor, to Martin “Bud” and Louise Schieber Heller. He married Doris A. Wadsworth on Oct. 1, 1950, in El Paso. She passed away April 19, 2018.

Surviving are daughters, Cheryl (Jim) Higgins of The Villages, Fla., and Amy (Brian) Copple of El Paso; sons, Dan (Karen) Heller of Bloomington, Marty (Shelly) Heller of Pontiac; exchange student, Alfredo “Chicho” (Tricia) Fernandez of Bolivia; seven grandchildren, Brandi Higgins, Neil (Jennifer) Heller, Adam (Jaclyn) Heller, Moli (Alex) Koulos, Jake (Jordan Johns) Heller, Matt Copple, Meghan Heller; and four great-grandchildren, Halle, Henry, Harrison, and Hayden Heller, plus two more on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and brother, Paul Heller.

Gene served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He and his wife founded Heller Ford, El Paso, in February of 1957. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of El Paso, where he served as an elder. Gene also served as chairman of Ford Dealers Advertising Funds and was El Paso's Senior Citizen of the Year.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church or the El Paso Fire District.

