Anna Maye Fouts, 79, of Ipava, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 5:37 p.m. at her home.

IPAVA — Anna Maye Fouts, 79, of Ipava, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 5:37 p.m. at her home. She was born April 18, 1940 in Astoria to George Bruce and Eva Marie (Easley) Welker. She married Rex Wayne Fouts on Jan. 28, 1957 in Palmyra, Missouri. He preceded her in death on June 13, 2003.

Survivors include her daughters, Anita (Steve) Duckwiler of Ipava, Cindy (Craig) Porter of Ipava and Joyce Fouts-Norville of Ipava; sons, Rex (Suzanne) Fouts Jr. of Ipava, Jackie (Dacia) Fouts of Canton and Dave (Susan) Fouts of Ipava; 13 grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Bankert, Julianna Duckwiler, Heather (Brian) Colston, DJ (Jessica) Fouts, Katrina (Brian) Hartsock, Bradley (Samantha Ford) Fouts, Ben (Sarah) Fouts, Amber (Chris) Moreland, Derek (Nicole) Porter, Kristen (Mike) Peters, Jordan Fouts, Gerad Fouts and Sarah Fouts; 17 great-grandchildren, Taylor Easley, Thomas Easley, Tanner Easley, Tyanna Easley, Jackson Johnson, Lydia Fouts, Delilah Fouts, Bryce Colston, Brodie Colston, Camille Fouts, Ava Hartsock, Evan Hartsock, Fulton Peters, Colt Bankert, Bearett Fouts, Chandler Fouts and Hannah Fouts; three great-great-grandchildren, Easton Houston, Oliver Easley and Everleigh Easley; brothers, Raymond Welker of Vero Beach, Florida, Franklin Welker of Astoria and Allen (Crystal) Welker of Vermont; and sisters, Judy (Dean) Hopkins of Astoria, Norma Holmes of Knoxville and Brenda Heath of Astoria.

Anna was preceded in death by her daughter, Ella Harper; granddaughter, Joni Duckwiler-Johnson; great-granddaughter, Jerzee Fouts; and brother, John Welker.

She was a cook at Table Grove Grade School. She then was supervisor at Webster Industries in Macomb. After retiring, Anna’s delight came from making rugs at her own business, “Anna’s House of Loom”. This was her passion. She enjoyed doing crafts, quilting and spending time with her family.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Shawgo Memorial Home in Astoria. Pastor Kevin Kessler will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 also at Shawgo Memorial Home. Burial will be at Maryville Cemetery in Bryant. Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus, 2000 W. Pioneer Parkway, Suite 24, Peoria, IL 61615.

Online condolences may be given to the family at www.shawgomemorialhome.org.