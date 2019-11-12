Marcus Dale Kruzan, 66, of Canton, passed away at 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Graham Hospital ER.

CANTON – Marcus Dale Kruzan, 66, of Canton, passed away at 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Graham Hospital ER. He was born on Jan. 11, 1953 in Canton to Richard Dean and Nancy Mae Deétta (Purtle) Kruzan Sr. He married Linda F. (Cowden) Kruzan. She preceded him in death on Aug. 26, 2016.

Marcus was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Freddie Lee Allan Kruzan.

Surviving are two sons, Joey Cowden of Galesburg and Jeremy Kruzan of Canton; two daughters; one son; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four brothers, Richard D. Kruzan Jr., Harold Steven Kruzan, Edward Gilbert Kruzan and Danny Eugene Kruzan; two sisters, Patricia J. Polhans and Penny Marie Welker; and mother-in-law, Deanna Cowden.

Marcus worked as a security guard at International Harvester and also worked at Jackal Scrap Yard. He was an artist and stamp collector. Marcus enjoyed crocheting, fishing, hunting and growing flowers.

Memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton where a visitation will be held at 4-5 p.m. Rev. Brandon Theobald will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Memorials can be made to the Family in care of CEFCU.

