Karen A. Adamson, 62 of Alpha, IL died Friday November 29, 2019 at home. Services are 10:00 a.m. Friday December 6, 2019 at the New Windsor Presbyterian Church. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

She was born January 21, 1957 in Geneseo, IL to Clarence and Alice Franck Wiese. She graduated from Geneseo High School and received her nursing degree from Carl Sandburg College. She married Gary Adamson January 30, 1982 in Geneseo, IL.

Karen was employed at the Packing House in Galesburg prior to receiving her nursing degree in 1997. She was then employed as a registered nurse at the Galesburg Clinic for many years.

She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Woodhull, the American Quarter Horse Association and was a former Henry County 4H leader.

Karen enjoyed trail riding, camping, flower gardening and attending family rodeo events. She will be most remembered for her fun-loving sense of humor and her ability to bring life and laughter wherever she went.

Survivors include her husband: Gary; two daughters: Candy (Nick) Tschappat of New Windsor, IL; Ellie (Zach) Larson of Orion; two sons: Casey (Jennifer) Adamson of New Windsor; Chase (Kelly) Adamson of Rio, IL; 8 grandchildren; four sisters: Lucille (Ted) Radke of Stratford, Ontario CA; Jean Henry and Jane Tofanelli, both of Louisiana, MO; Linda (Peter) Gillet of Geneseo; many nieces and nephews.

Her parents; one sister: Lois Floming and two brothers: Mark and Dick preceded her in death.