Kathryn Margaret “Kay” Sutter, 75, of Fairbury, died at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Andrew Catholic Parish, Fairbury, with Father Scott Archer officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Kay was born Oct. 12, 1944, in Pontiac, the daughter of Forest Milton and Marie Vera Pate Heath. She married James E. Sutter on Feb. 3, 1968, in Pontiac. He survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include her children, Mary Lee Sutter, Seven Hills, Ohio, March (Jason) Knauer, Fairbury, Thomas (Stacey) Sutter, Pittsford, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Caleb and Tyler Knauer, Sadie and Tucker Sutter.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

Kay was a graduate of Pontiac Township High School. She received her Registered Nurse certificate from Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago; a Bachelor and Master of Science degree in nursing and a nursing certificate of midwifery, all from the University of Illinois at Chicago and Certified Nurse-Midwife certificate by the ACNM Certification Council.

Kay's nursing career led her to lead the Obstetrics Department at OSF Saint James Hospital in Pontiac for many years and as a midwife, she delivered more than 500 babies in the Livingston County area.

The family suggests memorials be given to SELCAS or the Alzheimer's Association.

