Terry Ray Litton, 62 of Woodhull, Illinois died Friday, November 29, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be 5-9p.m. Friday December 13, 2019 at the Oxford American Legion Post #1197 in Alpha where a memorial fund will be established.

Terry was born June 21, 1957 in Moline, IL to Raymond and Nancy (Shull) Litton. He graduated from Winola High School and went directly into the trades. Terry grew up able to repair anything. He worked at International Harvester, drove semi’s for R.E Litton and Tom Johnson and also worked construction and did farm work. People know Terry for great conversations and as being a free spirit and great friend who enjoyed motorcycles all his life and loved his dog Ellie May. He will be missed by his many friends who loved him greatly.

Survivors include, 2 sisters, Kathleen Litton and Kristine (Randy) Holland; 2 brothers, James (Charyse) Litton and Ray Dean (Kirsten) Litton; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Litton and Nancy Scott.