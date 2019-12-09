Beryl R. Gerdes, 95, of Chatsworth, passed away at 10:57 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 23019, at Gibson Area Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chatsworth with Rev. Mauricio Vieira officiating. Burial will follow at Chatsworth Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Chatsworth has charge of arrangements.

Beryl was born Nov. 8, 1924, in rural Piper City, a daughter of Clyde and Helen (Clark) Blackmore. She married John J. Gerdes on Aug. 21, 1943, in Chatsworth. He passed away Jan. 19, 2005.

Beryl is survived by one son, Robert (Jeanne) Gerdes of rural Piper City; two grandsons, Jimmy Gerdes and Ronnie (Rhiannon) Gerdes, both of Chatsworth; great-grandchildren, Zachary (fiance Lauren Meents), Devin (Brittni), Kyleigh, Mackenzie, and Holden Gerdes; one great-great-granddaughter, Stella; one great-great-grandson on the way; two stepgreat-great-grandchildren; Kyler and Maddox; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Ray and Paul Blackmore; and two sisters, Carols Waters and an infant sister.

She grew up in the rural Piper City area and was educated in the Cullom schools, graduating from Cullom High School.

Beryl was a farm wife and mother, always working hard and staying busy, helping however she could. She was a member of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chatsworth. Above all else, she loved her family and spending time with them was her life. She will be remembered and loved as a mom, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, aunt, and friend.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church or Chatsworth Fire Department.

