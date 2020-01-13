Eva Mae Jenner, 89, of Olney, died January 9, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. Eva was born January 10, 1930 in Olney, IL, the daughter of Glen and Ethel (Boatman) Meadows. She married Quinten Leon Jenner in 1948. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2001.

She worked at Sherman's Department Store and was a homemaker. Mrs. Jenner is survived by two sons, Charles Richard (Brenda) Jenner of Olney and James Paul Jenner of Olney; one daughter, Vicki (and her late husband Richard) Kosack of Phoenix, AZ; Esther Meredith of Wooster, OH; Bernice Plank of Newburg, MO; and Darlene Dickerson of Olney; and four grandchildren, Ryan Jenner, David Kosack, Jennifer Barruetta, and Amy Jenner; eight great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Randy Leon Jenner, two brothers, Norman Meadows and Harold Meadows, two sisters, Ruth Ann Slater, and Bernadine Tyner. Memorials can be made to Diabetes Foundation. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Haven Hill Memorial Gardens.