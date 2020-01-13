Matilda C. Walton, age 95 of Normal, Illinois, formerly of Colchester, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal, Illinois. She was born November 28, 1924, in Astoria, Illinois, to William and Evanna Derry Cassel. Matilda was united in marriage March 11, 1942, in Palmyra, Missouri, to Thomas Oakley Walton, Sr., he preceded her in death July 25, 1977.

Surviving to mourn her passing are one daughter: Mary Ellen Shank, Avon, Indiana, one grandson: Brian Shank, one great grandchild, one niece: Evana Cassel, Colchester, great niece and nephew: Tom and Jody Cassel, Danvers, Illinois and three great-great niece and nephews: Samantha Cassel, Jordan Cassel, Jacob Cassel.

Matilda was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Thomas Oakley Walton Jr.; son-in-law: Howard Shank: six brothers: Ray Cassel, Floyd Cassel, Jay Cassel, Samuel Cassel, Ernie Cassel, Jesse, Cassel, and one sister: Lena Faulkner.

Matilda was a homemaker. She enjoyed Gardening, Reading, Crossword Puzzle's, and taking care of her pets. She loved to cook for her family and loved all the time she got to spend with them.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Illinois with Rev. Lee Unger. Friends may view and sign the register book at the funeral home from 11 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Jones Mortuary in Colchester. Memorial is to Colchester Rescue Squad. Condolences may be expressed to the family at jonesmortuaryfh.com.