William Roger “Bill” Sarver, 87, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Friends may call at 10 a.m. Monday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in Chenoa Cemetery.

Fisher Funeral Home, Holdenville, Okla., has charge of arrangements.

Bill was born in Pontiac on Sept. 12, 1932, to Lloyd and Hazel Sarver. He married Audrey Carveth in August of 1955. He later married Mary Paul on Sept. 3, 1981. She died Jan. 27, 2012.

He is survived by three children, Douglas Sarver, Daniel Sarver (Jenny), and Sandra Odum (Mark); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one stepdaughter, Cindy Eiland (Mark); one stepgranddaughter; two nieces; and many other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Shirley Davies; one half brother, Wayne Saver; his wife of 31 years, Mary Sarver; the mother of his children, Audrey Sarver; and one stepson, John Paul.

Bill was a star basketball player in high school and in college he was a phenomenal athlete who broke all existing scoring records at Normal and in the Interstate Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in basketball and was also co-captain of the baseball team and a quarterback on the football team.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1954. He was one of 10 players to represent the Army in the 1956 Olympic Trials.