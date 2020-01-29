Marilyn Parsons, 85, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Springfield, Mo.

She was born Aug. 15, 1934, at Flanagan, the daughter of Harvey and Anna (Bose) Brucker. She married Rodney R. Parsons on Aug. 16, 1964.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Rodney; children, Carla Delcour and husband Kent of Missouri, Jacob Carls and wife Virjeanne of Arizona; stepson, Ronald A. Parsons of California; stepdaughter, Laurie Yarnes and husband Todd of Washington; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Norma Zahr of Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Charlotte Iverson.

Memorial services will be at the Community Presbyterian Church of Forsyth, Mo. on Friday at 2 p.m. Cremation has been entrusted to Whelchel Grace Funeral Home of Forsyth, Mo.