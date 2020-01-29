Thomas C. Green, 82, of Pontiac died at 10:24 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at his farm.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Tom was born June 29, 1937, in Pontiac, a son of Thomas Michael and Frances Helen (Vieley) Green. He married Judy Basel in 1956.

Survivors include one daughter, Liz Ziener of Quincy, Calif.; four grandchildren, Tommy, Stara, Starlet, and Starlyn; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Susan Green of Hollywood, Calif.; and one brother, John Green of Oregon.

Tom was preceded in death by one son, Tommy Green.

Tom refurbished heavy equipment and resold them to construction companies building highways.

Memorials in Tom's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

