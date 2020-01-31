Melba B. Stone, 99, of Canton, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Renaissance Care Center in Canton.

CANTON – Melba B. Stone, 99, of Canton, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Renaissance Care Center in Canton. She was born on Dec. 18, 1920 in Table Grove to Ralph and Vada (Strode) Brown.

Melba married Claudie Stone on Dec. 30, 1945 in Canton. He preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2004. Also preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers, Gerald Brown, Victor Brown and Kenneth Brown; and four sisters, Thelma Lane, Onita Long, Beulah Patterson and Esther Wright.

Surviving are two children, Andrew Stone of Fairview and Lynda (Donald) Luman of Urbana; two grandsons, Bryan (Stacey) Luman and Nathan (Kate) Luman; and four grandchildren; Simon, Henry, and Eleonore and Kai Luman.

Melba worked as a school teacher, starting in Smith School in rural Fairview (a one-room school). She also taught in Canton, Spoon River Valley and retired from Farmington School as a first grade teacher at Harris School. She was an active member of Providence Chapel United Methodist Church until it closed. Melba was a member of the Retired Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Sorority, Fairview Women’s Club and Fulton County Farm Bureau.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Fairview. Memorials can be made to the Donor’s Choice. To leave online condolences please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com