Daniel R. (VanCurler) Blaesing, age 62 of Macomb, formerly of Colchester, lost his nine year battle with cancer with his wife at his side, on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

He was born October 8, 1957 in Spokane, Washington, to David and Ellen Harris VanCurler. Dan was later adopted by Ralph Blaesing. In 1990, he was united in marriage to Deborah Catron in Sierra Vista, Arizona.

Surviving to mourn his passing are his loving wife of 29 years, Deborah Blaesing, Macomb; his mother Ellen Blaesing, Polk City, Florida; three sons: David (Aryn) Blaesing, Graceville, Minnesota; Clayton (Kristi) Schmidt, Macomb; and Marcus Blaesing, Glyndon, Minnesota; three daughters: Jennifer (Steve) Cerven, Colchester; Danial (Thomas) Johnson, Dawson, Minnesota; Shannon (Randy) Kelley, Colchester; 12 grandchildren; three brothers: Mike (Susan) Blaesing, Rushville; David Blaesing, Lakeland, Florida; Lavern Blaesing, Illinois; three sisters: Connie Pepple, Rushville; Eve VanCurler, Lebanon, Maine; Laura Blaesing, Birch Tree, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

Daniel was preceded in death by both of his fathers, David VanCuller and Ralph Blaesing, and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Daniel served his country in the United States Army, for 10 years. He was part of Desert Storm, as a Communication Specialist. He worked at Yetter Manufacturing from 1992 to 2016 when he retired. He was a 1975 graduate of Rushville High School, where he held many records in the baseball program. After he finished school, he was asked by the Cincinnati Reds to attend their training camp; instead he chose to serve his country in the army. Dan and Deborah attended the Colchester First Baptist Church. Dan was a artist and ran a art studio out of his home for many years. Dan loved sports, whether it was his Raiders, or Cincinnati Reds. He enjoyed fishing, long drives in the country with his wife, playing his guitar, writing songs, or cooking his famous Chili or spaghetti or making his crazy rainbow cake’s and then sharing it with his family. Dan loved all the time spent with his wife, kids and grandchildren.

Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Jones Mortuary in Colchester with Pastor Gunther Weaver. Military services will be held following the services at the Colchester Veterans Memorial by the Macomb V.F.W. and Macomb American Legion. The family will then be going to the Colchester First Baptist Church for a luncheon and would invite those that have attended to join them for a time of fellowship at the church. Friends may sign the register book at the Jones Mortuary from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Memorial is to the American Cancer Society. Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at jonesmortuaryfh.com