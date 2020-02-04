Carl W. Koehser, 96, of Quincy, Ill. formerly of Augusta, Ill. died at 1:58 p.m. Sunday February 2, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

Born September 12, 1923, in Rothenburg, Germany, Carl was the son of John William and Maria Vogt Koehser. He came to the United States with his parents in October, 1924, and first lived in West Point, Ill., later moving to Bowen, Ill., where he attended Chili Center Grade School. He graduated from Bowen High School in 1941.

He was employed at the Bowen State Bank until entering the United States Army in December, 1942. He served three years in the Army, being discharged in January 1946, with the rank of Sergeant. He served two years in the South Pacific, and was in Japan for three months. He attended Gem City Business College in 1946, and on September 1, 1946, he moved to Augusta, where he became an employee of the State Bank of Augusta. On February 10, 1946, he married Gladys Crossland in Bowen, Ill. They resided in Quincy until September 1946, when they moved to Augusta.

Carl became a director and cashier of the State Bank of Augusta in 1947, and became President, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer in 1966. He served in that capacity until retirement in 1992.

He is survived by his son, David Koehser (Nancy) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, a sister, Frieda Hill, of Lincoln, California, sisters-in-law Edith Glosecki, of Seattle, Washington, and Norma Crossland and Rosalie Jacobs (James) of Quincy, and several nieces and nephews.

He served as the Secretary/Treasurer of the Hancock County Fair for 25 years, was a charter member of the Augusta Lions Club, served 20 years as an Augusta village board member, 10 years as Hancock County Treasurer of the National Foundation March of Dimes, 15 years as Augusta Chapter Treasurer of the Salvation Army, six years on the Board of the Southeastern Consolidated School District, six years as Republican Precinct Committeeman, and was treasurer of the County Republican Committee. He also served 9 years as Director of Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Illinois and nine years as treasurer of the Hancock County Nursing Home in Carthage.

He received the Augusta Achievement Association Outstanding Service Award in 1976, was past president of the Hancock County Bankers Association and a 50 year member of the Illinois Bankers Association, and was also a member and longtime chairman of the board of the United Church of Augusta (now Living Faith United Methodist Church). He was a past master and long-time treasurer of J.L. Anderson Lodge, A.F. & A.M., a member of Quincy Consistory, and a member of the Ansar Shrine, Springfield, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys.

Funeral services and Masonic rites will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday February 8, 2020 at the Living Faith United Methodist Church in Bowen, Ill. by Rev. Sheri Renner. Burial will be in Woodlawn cemetery in Augusta. Visitation will be held Saturday February 8, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the Living Faith United Methodist Church in Bowen.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Living Faith United Methodist Church, Good Samaritan Home or the Carl and Gladys Koehser Family Fund of the Community Foundation of Quincy.

The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Ill. is handling arrangements.