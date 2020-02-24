David Verl Woodside, 77, of Littleton, passed away at 3:40 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020, at his home.

He was born on February 26, 1942, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Melbert Verl “MV” and Erma (Housewright) Woodside. He married Sue Parker on May 15, 1960, in Rushville and she survives.

Also surviving are two sons: Christopher Verl Woodside and wife Carrie of Brooklyn and Carl Woodside of Littleton; three grandsons: Mitchell Verl Woodside and significant other Miranda Riddle, Maverick Woodside and Marshall Woodside: one brother Michael Gene Woodside and friend Debbie of Industry, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dale Steven Woodside.

David was a member of the Class of 1960 at Industry High School. At the age of 15, he rented his first farm in McDonough County. At 16, he had acquired all the necessary equipment to farm. He and Sue moved to Littleton in 1962, where he continued to farm up until his death.

In 1976, at the age of 35, he was named the Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year and in 2017 his family was awarded the Master Farm Family of the Year by the Schuyler County Ag Day Committee. He enjoyed going to farm auctions and bringing home treasures to restore. He always had a project going on in his shop. He kept up on new farming practices by reading a variety of agriculture magazines.

He was a member of the Littleton United Methodist Church, the Schuyler Farm Bureau, the Littleton Township Board from 1973 to 1993 and served on the ASCS Board. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and going to square dances. His first love was farming and his cattle. He was a proud quiet man, who loved his family and was the true definition of a farmer.

Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, with Reverends Charla Meyers, Rob Kirkham and Kevin Parker officiating. Interment will follow in the Neidy Cemetery, located near the family farm in Littleton Township. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Memorials are suggested the MDH Hospice, Littleton United Methodist Church or the McDonough County Special Recreation Association You are invited to share your memories of David, leave condolences and view his memorial video at www.woodfh.net.