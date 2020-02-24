Dickie Ray Young, age 78, of Clay City, Illinois, passed away early Friday morning, February 21, 2020, at his home in the care of his loving family.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Interment will follow in Clay City Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to the family to assist with expenses and will be accepted through the funeral home. To share a memory or condolence, visit: www.frankandbright.com