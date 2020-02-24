Martha Fuller, 75, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, at Illini Restorative Care, in Silvis, Illinois, on February 22. Private services will be held in Macomb.

Martha was born in Kewanee, Ill., on March 8th 1944, the third of three children of Robert and Helen Fuller.

She graduated with a Master's Degree in English from Western Illinois University, in Macomb. Martha worked as a radio journalist at WKAI radio in Macomb and as a print journalist for the Macomb Daily Journal.

In her retirement, Martha enjoyed quilting and writing self-published mystery novels under the pen name Anna Drake.

She will be greatly missed by her family. Those she leaves behind are her children, Scot (Adrienne) Johnson, Chris (Christine) Johnson, Bob (Katie) Johnson, and grandchildren Marina, Bill, Emily, and Kennedy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters JoAnn and Roberta.

Many thanks to Genesis Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Martha.