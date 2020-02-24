Paul Wayne Hill, 54, passed away at the Cisne Rehab and Healthcare in Cisne, Illinois, on Friday February 21, 2020 with his family by his side.

Paul was born in November 17, 1965 to James H. and Emma (Hill) Hill, Jr. at Olney, Illinois. He married Kimberly Goodwin October 12, 1996 at Flora, Illinois.

Paul was a Resident Service Director for Cila Corporation at Flora, Illinois.

Paul was an avid Disney Fan and very much enjoyed spending time with his family at Disney World. Paul loved all sports. He always won at cards and loved his children and family.

He was a member of the North Wayne Unit 200 School Board for 12 years. He was a member of Blue Point Free Will Baptist Church, and co-president of North Wayne Recreation Association.

Paul is survived by his wife Kimberly Hill of Cisne, Illinois, a daughter Ellie S. Hill of Cisne Illinois, two sons Jonathan P. Hill of Moore Oklahoma and Noah T. Hill of Rock Island, Illinois, three sisters Ruth Melvin of West Frankfort, Illinois, Margaret (Joe) Molt of Cisne, Illinois, Paula (Jeremy) Jones at Mt. Vernon, Illinois; and a brother James (Gina) Hill of Cisne Illinois.

Preceding him in death were his parents and one sister Mary Jo Riley.

Funeral service will be at 2pm Sunday, February 23 , at Blue Point Free Will Baptist Church near Cisne, Illinois. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Saturday February 22, 2020 at the church. Burial will be at the Cisne Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Family of Paul Hill for the use of a scholarship. Checks may be made payable to Kimberly Hill and will be accepted at the church or the Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home.

Fond memories and expression of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.meridithfuneralhome.com

Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.