Paul Harold Frank, 85, of Chatsworth, died at 12:03 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his residence.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm. Friday, March 20, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

Harold was born Oct. 26, 1934, in Cherokee, Iowa, a son of Paul and Cressa Copple Frank. He married Sheila George on May 10, 1973, in Monticello. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughter, Leanne (Ed) Brucker of Chatsworth; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald (Velma) Frank of Indianola, Iowa; and sister, Sally Porter of Oldebolt, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one great-granddaughter; one sister-in-law; one brother-in-law; and one niece and one nephew.

Memorials may be directed to the family of Paul Harold Frank.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.