George D. Lafferty, 88, of Alexis, IL passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, 11:10 p.m. at his home. He was born Wednesday, April 1, 1931, in Aledo, IL, the son of George B. Sr. and Hazel (Nelson) Lafferty. He married Carole Anderson on September 7, 1952.

George is survived by his wife of Alexis; one son, J.R. Lafferty of Alexis; one daughter-in-law Susie Lafferty of Aledo; 6 grandchildren, Jenny (Trent) McKeown, Justin (Angie) Lafferty, Janelle (Eric) Duckwiler, Erin Lafferty, Amber (David) Davis, and Andy Lafferty; two brothers Ted (Barb) and Dick (Margie) Lafferty; 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 son (Gary “Butch” Lafferty), 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

George graduated Alexis High School in 1949. He served in the Korean War. He was a carpenter for most of his life. George was a volunteer fireman with Alexis Fire Dept. for more than 50 years, where he also served as Fire Chief. He was the announcer for the Alexis and United Football games for over 50 years, he also did United Softball. He was a member of the James Harvey Scott American Legion post 189 of Alexis, for over 65 years and served as a past Commander. George served on the Alexis School Board and also the Regional Office of Education School Board. He enjoyed seeing the youth participate in sports. George was inducted into the United High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011. He was a member of the Alexis United Presbyterian Church and the VFW in Aledo.

Due to social distancing limitations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation and there will be a family graveside service at the Alexis Cemetery on Monday, March 30, 2020. Memorials may be made to the Alexis Fire Dept., Alexis United Presbyterian Church and/or the Alexis Veterans Memorial. Please sign the online guestbook at www.wisefamilyfuneralhome.com. Wise Family – Hoover Hall Funeral Home Alexis, IL are in charge of the arrangements.

Any questions or concerns please contact the funeral home at 309-482-6142, or email at wisefamilyfuneralhome@gmail.com.