Georgia L. Mitchell-Meier, age 61 of Fairborn, Ohio formerly of Cheyenne, WY, passed away Wednesday March 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 18, 1959 in Mount Vernon, Illinois, the daughter of George and Peggy Ann (Dare) Mitchell. Georgia was an RN for 35 years and loved being a nurse and caring for her patients. Being a mom to her three girls was the most important to her and her favorite job of all. She also enjoyed sewing, scrapbooking, cooking, baking, bird watching, playing piano, and the driving range. She is preceded in death by her father. Georgia is survived by her husband, Ray, three daughters, Sarah, Elisabeth, and Hannah; mother, Peggy Mitchell; brother, Chris (Barb) Mitchell; step-mother, Mary Helen Mitchell; as well as extended family. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Georgia to: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1240 South Maple Ave., Fairborn, OH 45324. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn, Ohio. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.