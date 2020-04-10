Jerry Dwayne Mashburn, II, age 44, of Olney, Illinois, passed away at 10:00 PM – Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney, Illinois.

Private services will be held, with burial in the Shields Cemetery east of Noble, Illinois. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. In loving memory of Jerry, memorials may be made to the family c/o Meyer Funeral Home 307 West Jourdan Street Newton, Illinois 62448. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Jerry was born on September 5, 1975, in the Olney, Illinois, the son of Jerry Dwayne and Donna M. (Kifer) Mashburn.

Jerry was a mechanic and a loving father, son and brother. He enjoyed 4-wheeler riding, hunting, fishing, spending time with his children and playing with his dog.

Jerry is survived by:

Mother and Step Father – Donna (Matt) Barnett of Ste. Marie, Illinois

Children – Julianna and Daimon Mashburn – both of Olney, Illinois

Brother – Shane (Amy) Mashburn of Ste. Marie, Illinois

Sister – Brittany (Eric) Jarosick of Ste. Marie, Illinois

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents Don and Dosha Kifer and paternal grandparents Alfred and Christine Mashburn.