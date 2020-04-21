ANNAWAN - Naomi D. Specht, 95, of Annawan, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. A private graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday at the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hooppole. Rev. S. Stephen Englebrecht will officiate. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials may be directed the The St. Mary’s Church, Annawan/ Alba Rescue Squad, American Cancer Society or a charity of Donor’s choice. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory-Atkinson Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Naomi was born on May 24, 1924, the daughter of Mack and Viola (Price) Duncan, in Nelson County, Kentucky. She graduated from Boston High School, Boston, KY. She married Joe Kegolis and they separated, she later On September 11, 1959, married Paul S. Specht at St. Anthony Church Parsonage. He preceded her in death on August 8, 1971. She was a member of the St. Mary’s of the Field Catholic Church, Hooppole, the Altar & Rosary society of the Church, the Hooppole American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, she enjoyed Traveling, Canning, Flower Gardening, and watching her birds. She enjoyed being a homemaker and helping Paul on the farm while raising their seven sons.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Joseph (Rita) Specht, Lyndon, IL, Mike Specht, Kewanee, IL, Paul (Jamie) Specht, Annawan, IL, John (Carla) Specht, Annawan, IL, Roy (Nancy) Specht, Geneseo, IL, Ray (Maureen) Specht, Hooppole, IL, Charles (Marina) Specht, Kiev Ukraine; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, eight step great-grandchildren, her brother Billy Duncan, Hodgenville, Ky., and a sister-in-law Marie Duncan, Atherton Ville, Ky.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Viola, and her husband Paul, 6 brothers & 1 sister.