D. Irene Baird, 98, of Pontiac, formerly of Normal, went home to be with her Savior at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Evenglow Inn, Pontiac.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a private family graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery, Odell, with Rev. Joel Paine of the Assembly of God Church officiating.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Irene was born Sept. 30, 1921, in Odell, a daughter of Clarence and Dessie (McWhorter) Johnson. She married Norman Baird on April 6, 1941, in Pontiac. He preceded her in death in 1990.

Survivors include many nieces and nephews and many close friends in Normal.

Irene and her husband, Norman, owned and operated Baird Pet Store and Radiator Shop in Pontiac. They then opened Baird Radiator in Normal. Later Irene and Norman owned and operated Wildwood Campground in rural LeRoy. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Normal.

Irene had a great sense of humor and her appearance was very important to her, as was her faith.

Memorials in Irene's name may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

