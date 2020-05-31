Charles E. Rubin, 91, of Geneseo, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home with family members by his side. Beloved father, husband, brother, grandfather and great grandfather, he was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed. His smile will not be forgotten.

Charles Edward Rubin was born February 22, 1929, in Canton, Ohio, the son of Russell R. and Doris Helena Bowman Rubin. Growing up on Meyers Lake in Canton, Chuck always said he couldn’t beat where he was raised. As a child he swam, fished, skated, hunted and trapped. He was quite an athlete and became an avid ice hockey player. During his college years, Chuck was an amazing golfer competing against many fine golfers including Arnold Palmer. He graduated from Kent State University in 1950.

Chuck’s first job was as a heat treater at the Bowdil Company, founded by his great-grandfather in 1923. He was paid thirty-five cents per hour. He worked for A. Milne & Co., retiring as District Manager in 1992. His memberships included the First United Methodist Church, Geneseo, and Oakwood Country Club, Coal Valley. Chuck enjoyed golf, gardening, and traveling with his wife, Suzy, whom he married on St. Simon’s Island, Georgia in 1987.

Those surviving are sons Steven (Beth) Rubin, Denver, CO; Scott Rubin, Denver; and daughters, Catherine Rubin, Louisville, KY; and Martha Lell, Denver; his brother Gary (Suzy) Rubin, Longmont, CO; four grandchildren, Lindsay Rubin; Casey (Anne) Rubin; Micaela (Charley) Lell, and Adam Lell. He is also survived by great-grandson, Anderson Rubin. Other survivors include three stepchildren, Gregg (Mary Jane) Nelson, San Tan Valley, AZ; Sheri (Eric) Goff, Rio Verde, AZ; and Lisa (Steve) VanWatermeulen, Cambridge. Additional survivors include seven step-grandchildren, Jeremy (Nicole) Nelson; Lindsey Nelson; Derek Nelson; Dana (Ross) Dwyer; John (Jessi) Robinson; Kayla VanWatermeulen; Alex VanWatermeulen; and five step-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wives, Helen Adams Rubin and Susan Carter Nelson Rubin.

The family is very grateful for the thoughtful and professional care given by his Good Samaritan and Heartland Hospice Care teams, and his longtime caregiver, housekeeper and family friend, Tammie Nuckles.

Stackhouse-Moore Funeral Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is in charge of arrangements. Chuck will be interred with his beloved wife, Suzy, at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Geneseo, or the Cambridge United Methodist Church.

