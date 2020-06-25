Annabelle M. Perra, 89, Pontiac, died at 6:05 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Evenglow Inn, Pontiac.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Annabelle was born April 29, 1931, in DePue, a daughter of Joseph and Marie Hrovat Ambrose. She married Gerald J. "Jerry" Perra Oct. 16, 1953, in Tustin, Calif. He died Aug. 6, 2009.

Survivors include one daughter, Jayne (Steve) Hayward, Champaign; one brother, Eugene Ambrose, Pensacola, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Annabelle was educated in DePue schools and Illinois Valley Community College. She was employed at St. James Hospital in the lab as a lab tech, retiring in 1981.

She enjoyed baking, gardening, sewing and crafts.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Humane Society.

