Virginia E. Humbert, 98, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A Funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. Malachy Catholic Church. Reverend Michael Pakula officiated. Burial followed at North Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Hammond Henry Hospital Auxiliary or St. Malachy Catholic Church.

Virginia was born November 26, 1921, the daughter of Jesse and Ethel (Dirck) Thorp, in Atkinson, IL. She graduated from Geneseo High School. On August 4, 1939, Virginia married Francis "Pete" Humbert in a service held at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. He preceded her in death in 1981. She was self-employed as a caterer, owning and operating Gramma’s House tea room. She was a lifetime member of the Geneseo Moose #990, taking an active role for over 50 years, she had over 9000 hours of volunteering service at Hammond Henry Hospital auxiliary as manager of the gift shop, and was a member of the St. Malachy Altar & Rosary Circle 14. She was recognized as "Woman of The Year" in 1996, by Geneseo businesses and professional women, Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging featured her in a gallery of "Ageless Achievers", and she received a volunteering certificate from the Peoria Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. She loved cooking, baking, and even found the time to write her own cookbook named "Granmma’s Secrets". Family was one of the most important things in her life.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Mary Anne Peterson, Geneseo, IL, Karen Humbert, Geneseo, IL, Becky (Bob) Layman, Colona, IL, and Trudy (Tim) O’Neill, Moline, IL; grandchildren, Scott Peterson, Jason Jackson, Jessica Birmingham, Meagan O’Neill, Shawn O’ Neill; great grand-children, Tyler and Haylee Witte, Jonah and Will Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Ethel, and her husband, Pete, son, Gary Humbert, daughter, Nancy Humbert, granddaughter, Missy Peterson, brother Donald Thorp, and sister, Bethene Painter.