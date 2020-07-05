Virginia L. Emery, 89, of Carmi passed away at 5:26 a.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Wabash Christian Village in Carmi. She was born on May 28, 1931 in Fairfield, IL the daughter of Howard and Mary Beatrice (Bain) Large. Virginia married Jack Edward Emery on September 23, 1948 and he preceded her in death on February 21, 2014. She was a homemaker and a member of First Christian Church in Carmi.

Virginia is survived two daughters, Regina Lee (Don) Hoos of Maricopa, AZ and Bethany (Wayne) Murray of Carmi, three sons, Jack (Helen) Emery of Carmi, Scott (Wanda) Emery of Galatia, and Eddie Emery of Galatia; a sister, Eleanor Foley of Evansville, IN; 13 grandchildren, Michelle, Patricia, Steffany, David, Jessica, Joshua, Chris, Mathew, Lorena, Christina, Andrew, Scott Allen, and Jordan, and 28 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, Lillian Hardenbrook and Gracie Ragsdale; an infant brother; and two grandchildren, Michael David and Gregory D.

Funeral services for Virginia L. Emery, 89, of Carmi will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi. Burial will be in Shrewsberry Cemetery in Mill Shoals. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Campbell Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made in Virginia's memory to the Susan G. Koman Foundation or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home. Social distancing and gathering recommendations will be in effect.