Bob L. Johnson, 88, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo, Geneseo, IL. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Grace United Methodist Church. Reverend Melva England will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A drive through visitation will be held from 6 – 7 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Those attending will not be allowed to exit their vehicles due to COVID protocol. Memorials may be directed to Grace United Methodist Church.

Bob was born February 12, 1932, the son of Fred and Alice (Edwards) Johnson, in rural Atkinson. He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1949. He married Joan Tomlinson on May 9, 1954, at Grace United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death. He was employed by the Henry County Highway Department for seventeen years. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. He enjoyed woodworking and especially spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Alice (Neil) Marshall, Geneseo, Tami (Brian) Jones, Lake City, FL, Tim (Betty) Johnson, West LaFayette, IN; grandchildren, Sam (Erin) Marshall, Josh (Chanel) Marshall, Lauren Johnson, Kate (Andrew) Yundt, and Blake (Nina) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Chase and Olivia Marshall; and daughter-in-law, Lori Johnson, Geneseo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Alice, his wife, Joan, and his son Tom, and five brothers.