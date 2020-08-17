Elzie H. Fry, 87, Pontiac, died at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pontiac, with the Rev. Adam Cesarek officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Pontiac.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church on Friday. All services will be held in accordance with current COVID-19 guidelines.

Elzie was born Nov. 13, 1932, in Essex, Mo., a son of Marshall and Hazel Knight Fry. He married Arlene Urban Jan. 14, 1956, in Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Kewaunee, Wis. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are his children, Daniel (Linda) Fry and David Fry, both of Pontiac, Michael (Patti) Fry, Bloomington, and Patricia (Rodney) Zehr, Pontiac; one brother, Doyle Fry, Stockton, Mo.; his grandchildren, Steven (Angela) Fry, Chicago, Douglas Fry, Dallas, Texas, Haley Fry, Chicago, Brandon Zehr, Sun Prairie, Wis., and Ellery Fry, Tampa Fla.; and one great-granddaughter, Layla Fry, Chicago.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two children, three brothers, Nelson Fry, Bill Fry and Ronald Fry; and one sister, Margaret Fry.

Elzie came to Pontiac in 1962 to serve as court reporter at the Livingston County Court House for the 11th Judicial Circuit. He worked his entire career there before retiring on Dec. 31, 1991.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as Military Police stationed in Alaska, O'Hare Field and a radar base in Two Creeks, Wis., where he met his wife.

Elzie was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac. He was a former member of the Pontiac Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Rotary Club, Jaycees, Illinois Court Reporters Association, where he served as president for one term. He also served on the board of Futures Unlimited for 11 years.

He enjoyed golfing and spending time in his garden. After retirement he enjoyed their summer home in Sturgeon Bay, Door County, Wis., for 21 years.

The family suggests memorials be made to Futures Unlimited or to St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.