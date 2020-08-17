MINONK — Orville Walter Rients, 97, rural Minonk, died at 5:58 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at St. James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today, Tuesday, at St. Petri Evangelical Lutheran Church, Flanagan. Private family services will follow with Pastor Amy Berger officiating. Burial will be in St. Petri Lutheran Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be followed.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan, is in charge of arrangements.

Orville was born Jan. 26, 1923, in rural Minonk, the son of Otto and Ida Post Rients. He married Helen Kruse in Benson. She preceded him in death. He later married Dorothy Hoerner Hassinger in Flanagan. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include two children, Karen (Mark) Bellot, Joliet, and Alan (Susan) Rients, Minonk; two step-children, Larry (Deanna) Hassinger, Pontiac, and Diane (Steve) Hammond, Fairbury; one sister, Clara Spencer, Flanagan; his grandchildren, Audrey (Andy) Johnson, John Bellot, Allison (Spencer) Williams, Jennifer Bellot, Megan Rients, Katie Rients and Jared Rients; great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Theodore Johnson; step-grandchildren, Kimberly (Scott) Brooks, Kyle (Sarah) Hammond and Joe (Ashley) Hassinger; and six step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Alice Lutjens; and one granddaughter, Emily Bellot.

Orville attended the local grade school and Minonk High School. He then farmed with his father and retired from active farming in 2011.

He was a lifelong member of St. Petri Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served on the church council and had served as treasurer of the church.

The family suggests memorials be made to St. Petri Evangelical Lutheran Church.