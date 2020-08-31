DWIGHT — Carolyn M. Harty, 82, Dwight, died at 10:28 p.m., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at her residence.

Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pontiac, with the Rev. Adam Cesarek officiating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Ransom.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, with the rosary recited at 3:30 p.m.

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, is in charge of arrangements.

Carolyn was born Jan. 5, 1938, in Ottawa, a daughter of Earling and Rita Downey Nelson. She married Robert G. Harty March 17, 1961. He died Feb. 18, 1991.

Survivors include her children, Bob (Patti Jo) Harty, Pontiac, Kevin Harty, Wheaton, Karen (Mike) Powers, Peoria, Michael (Karie) Harty, Lexington, Ky., Marsha (Kevin) Murphy, Dwight, Kerri (Tom) Brady, LaSalle, and Tim (Inga) Harty, Rock Island; two brothers, Ronnie (Sharon) Nelson, Lockport, and Roger (Brenda) Nelson, Morris; her grandchildren, Katelyn, Kelsi, Kevin, Taylor, Thalen, Ryan, Paige, Kamari, Azalea, Hali, Toni, Levi, Kelli, Patrick, Jillian, Nicole, Makenzie, Kassidy, John, Ryan, Morgan and Quinn; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Marilyn Yankey and Jane Majcina.

Carolyn was a 1956 graduate of Ottawa High School. She had helped her husband with the family farm most of her life and was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dwight and was well known for never missing an event or an occasion by sending a greeting card.

The family suggests memorials be made to Joliet Hospice or to a charity of the donor's choice.

