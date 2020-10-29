Richard T. "Rick" Johnston, 57 of Pontiac, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 10:22 a.m. at his residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Rick was born on April 16, 1963, in Spring Valley, a son of Edward and Carol Ann (Smith) Johnston. He married Mary Barrowman on May 29, 2006, in Spring Valley. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are two step-children, Sara Kulpa of Los Angeles, Calif., and Robert Kulpa of Washington; his mother and step-father, Dennis and Carol Ann Bogatitus of Spring Valley; one brother, Ed Johnston of LaSalle.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Edward Johnston.

Rick was a graduate of Hall High School in Spring Valley. He was a laborer for Local #393 and had been employed at Len Trovero Construction Company in LaSalle.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding his Harley, and spending time with family, friends and his dog. He will be well remembered for his infectious smile, great sense of humor, and cooking skills. He will be greatly missed by many.

Memorials in Rick’s name may be made to Harley Helping Hands, 8 Lake Ridge Ct, Burr Ridge, 60527.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com