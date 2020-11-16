Harriet E. Klehm, 89, Pontiac, died at 10:45 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Liberty Village, Princeton.

Cremation rites will be accorded with services held at a later date.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Harriet was born Jan. 29, 1931, in McLean, a daughter of Harrison and Ina Shields Lahr. She married Paul E. Klehm Nov. 5, 1950. He survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are two children, Greg (Kathy) Klehm, Pontiac, and Velinda (Ken) Jenkins, Hennepin; five grandchildren, Amy Schott, Christy Chlebana, Angela Lannon, Shannon Jenkins-Solomon and Aaron (Janda) Jenkins; 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, three brothers, one daughter-in-law and one grandson.

Harriet graduated high school in McLean. She was a great wife and enjoyed tending to the family farm with her husband. She loved crafting, quilting and cooking fabulous meals for her family. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Pontiac.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Salvation Army, 112 N. Division, Pontiac, IL 61764.

