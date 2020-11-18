Margrette Utech

Margrette E. Utech, 100, of Washington, Iowa, formerly of Springfield, IL, and Cambridge, IL, passed away on November 17, 2020 at Halcyon House in Washington. IA. Due to Covid 19, private family graveside services will be held at Rosedale Cemetery in Cambridge, IL. There is no visitation. Memorials may be made to The Lifestyles Department at Halcyon House in Washington, IA. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremations Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Margrette Elizabeth Anderson was born October 8, 1920 in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Jesse B. and Myrtle Walther Anderson. She attended Rock Island and Cambridge schools. Margrette married Kenneth Johnson of Cambridge, IL, and they later divorced. She married Allan Utech on May 25, 1969. He died June 17, 2017. Margrette became a Licensed Practical Nurse and also was a nursing home administrator. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, and Chapter ES of the PEO. Margrette enjoyed spending time with her family, playing Bridge and traveling.

Those surviving are four grandsons – Jerry (Sharon) Edmund, Jim (Pam) Edmund, Tim (Laura) Edmund, and Tom (Jennifer) Johnson, 8 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, son-in-law Richard Bennett, daughter-in-law Judy Johnson, two step daughters, Janet (Steve) West and Ruth Utech, several step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren and step great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Kay Edmund Bennett, two sons, Roger and Steve Johnson, a sister, Patricia Magerkurth, and a brother, Benjamin Anderson.

Published on November 19, 2020