Gary Nyboer

Gary D. Nyboer, 72, of Hopewell Ill. Formerly Port Byron and Orion Ill., died on November 23, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Born in Geneseo on May 26, 1948 to the late Herman and Eleanor (Van de Voorde) Nyboer, he married Mary Jane Wongstrom on July 27, 1967 in Port Byron Illinois.

Gary graduated Orion High School in 1966. He graduated from Blackhawk College and the Caterpillar Apprenticeship Program

Gary worked at Caterpillar for over 30 years as a lead Forman over the Engine Division.

Jane and Gary “Slick” did everything together. They loved playing cards with family and friends, had a love for following the grandchildren and their activities, and you could always find him doing crossword puzzles and on his computer.

Gary is survived by his wife Jane; daughter Sabra (Nick) Davis; son Sean (Stephanie) Nyboer of Hopewell; grandchildren Sean Frankiewicz, Troy Frankiewicz, Shane Nyboer, Sabrina Nyboer, and Seanna Nyboer; sisters Sharon (Larry) Mack of Taylor Ridge, and Deb (Mitch) Hancock of Cambridge, He was also preceded in death by his son Shane and his brother John Nyboer.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to National Kidney Foundation and online condolences for Gary‘s family can be left at Lenz Memorial Home.com

Published on November 24, 2020