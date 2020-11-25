Diane McCall

Diane M. McCall, 76, of Geneseo, IL, formerly of Russell, PA and Jamestown, NY, passed away on November 23, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate the precious life of Diane. Memorials may be made to The CMT Research Foundation or Heritage Church, Rock Island, IL. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremations Services, Geneseo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Diane Mae Darling was born September 15, 1944 in Jamestown, NY, the daughter of Robert Frederick and Mabel Pauline (Scheen) Darling, Sr. She graduated from Jamestown High School in 1962, and received a degree from Jamestown Community College. She married the love of her life, Duane McCall on June 19, 1965 in Jamestown, NY.

Diane was an RN at Warren General Hospital for 25 years before retiring in 2002. She was a member of Heritage Church, Rock Island, IL, and a former member of both Geneseo First United Methodist Church, Geneseo, IL, and Lander United Methodist Church, Lander, PA. She was active in serving as a youth leader for many years, as well as numerous other areas of the church. She also volunteered for many years as the band nurse and chaperone for her daughters' many band and choir trips. Diane loved her family more than anything, especially her three grandsons. She enjoyed traveling, sitting on the beach, and attending sporting events. Some of her favorite memories were made while vacationing on Martha's Vineyard, MA, and attending Buffalo Bills games and her grandson's baseball and soccer games.

Those surviving are her husband, Dewey; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Jim Chaffee, Iowa City, IA, and Christine and Shane Seeley, Geneseo. IL; grandsons, Joshua (Anna) Seeley, Bettendorf, IA, Justin (Katie Kibler) Seeley, Champaign, IL, and Jordan Seeley, Geneseo, IL; her great-grandchildren, Logan and Loralei; her "adopted daughter" and her family, Jill (Christopher) Schutt, Bettendorf, IA, and Mallory, Allie, Matt, and Megan; her sisters, Linda Darling, Durham, NC, Sue (Steve) Keller, Goose Creek, SC, her brothers, Robert (Linda) Darling, Jamestown, NY, Gary (Linda) Darling, Loudon, TN, and Tom (Anthea) Darling, Hillsborough, NC; her brother-in-law, Jack (Mary) McCall, Orchard Park, NY; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Cecil and Nellie (Mattson) McCall.

Published on November 25, 2020