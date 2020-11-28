Kenneth Capps

Kenneth Ray Capps, 81, of Geneseo, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded per Kenny’s request. A private memorial service will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel will be assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials and gifts may be made to the family for distribution.

Kenny was born to Roy Kenneth Capps and Mary Lucinda Mathis Capps on June 12, 1939 in Belle Rive, IL. He was the first born of six siblings. He met and married his first love, Colleen Lodge in 1966. They were married for 54 years. Kenny and Colleen had four boys, Douglas, Steven (Shelly), Rodney, Todd (Gail). Kenny retired from International Harvester in 1993, after 35 years of service. Kenny always had a love of tractors, cars, and all machinery. He was a member of the Antique Engine and Tractor Association. Kenny was raised in the Baptist church. His faith was very important to him. He loved life.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Colleen; his three sons; and his siblings, Otis, Lila, and Frances. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Douglas; his parents; and his brothers, Lee and Gary.

Published on November 28, 2020