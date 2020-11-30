Cary Grant

Cary G. Grant, 77, of Cambridge, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the Emergency Room at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Cremation has been accorded and a private graveside committal service will be held at Western Township Cemetery, Orion. Rev. Larry Chasey will officiate. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital or the Cambridge Ambulance Service. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Cary Gene Grant was born November 3, 1943 in Andover Township, the son of Clifford and Rachel Wildermuth Grant. He was educated in Cambridge schools and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1961. His marriage to Tani R. Gustafson took place on June 20, 1969 in Orion.

He went to work for the John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline in 1964 and worked there in various positions until retiring on December 31, 2005 after 41 years of service. Cary was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cambridge where he serviced as a trustee and a deacon. In his early years, he liked to hunt and trap. He was always a farm boy at heart, and he looked forward to attending the Henry County Fair. Cary enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Those surviving are his wife, Tani, a daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Bruce Gainey, Cambridge, a son, Jarrod Grant, O'Fallon, MO, two grandchildren, Nicholas Gainey, Cambridge, and Gabriella Grant, O'Fallon, sisters, Norine (Donald) Hasbrook, Wisconsin, Joyce (Jan) Gibson, Calhoun, GA, Veronica (Paul) Moon, Wyanet, Patricia Weyland, Morton, and Linda (Jim) Justice, Milan, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. His parents , two sisters, Carole Hasbrook-Lundgren and Zeretta Swanson, and three brothers, Orville, Dwayne, and Phillip Grant, preceded him in death. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stackhousemoore.com.

Published on November 30, 2020