Michael G. Baele

Michael G. Baele, 69, of Annawan,died on Monday, November 302020 at Allure of Prophetstown. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to Mike Baele Memorial Fund. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Annawan is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published on December 01, 2020