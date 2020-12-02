Donnamae Hocker

Donnamae Hocker age 91 of Macomb, passed away, Monday, November 30, 2020, at The Elms Nursing Home in Macomb. She was born July 21, 1929 in Galva, Illinois, to Clyde and Hilda Kennaugh Collinson. Donnamae was united in marriage April 8, 1960 in Beardstown, Illinois, to Bernard Hocker, he preceded her in death February 18, 2007.

Surviving to mourn her passing are 3 step children: Dixie Schrader, Quincy, Illinois, Jack (Susan) Hocker, Springfield, Illinois, Roger (Janet) Hocker, Macomb, Illinois, 11 step grandchildren, 18 step great grandchildren, 13 step great great grandchildren with 1 on the way this December, 2 nephews: John Collinson, Florida, Paul Collinson, Galva, Illinois, 1 niece: Carol Kiley, Galva, Illinois, 1 great nephew: Oloof Collinson, Galva, Illinois, and 1 great great niece of Galva, Illinois.

Donnamae was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother and sister in law Dale and Donna Collinson, step grandson: Jefre Frank Schrader, step great grandson: Adam Christiansen, and step son in law: Frank Schrader.

Donnamae was a graduate of Galva High School, Western Illinois University with a teaching degree in Home Economics. She had taught high school in Gladstone, Colchester, Beardstown and Viola. She had also helped her husband Bernard on the family farm near the Norwood Church till 1978, when they retired and moved to Macomb. She had been a member of the Colchester First Christian Church before becoming a member of the Macomb First Christian Church. After moving to Macomb, Donnamae stayed very active, she sewed for both Nelson Clothing and Herberts Clothing along with fixing clothing for family and friends, in the past few years she started quilting and made many quilts for family. She was a past matron and 50 year member of the Macomb Chapter #123 Order of the Eastern Star, member of Lamoine Health Care Auxiliary, McDonough District Hospital Auxiliary and volunteer for 38 years, Life member North American “MANX” Association, Life member W.I.U. Alumni Association, former member and Worthy High Priestess of the Order of White Shrine of Jerusalem, former Mother advisor of the Order of Rainbow for Girls, and she had served on the McDonough County Home Extension Board.

Graveside services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery in Macomb, with Rev. Kelly Ingersoll. Friends may view and sign the register book at the Jones Mortuary Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 8:30 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. and from 8:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. Friday. Memorial is to McDonough District Hospital Hospice or Macomb Masonic Temple building fund. Condolences to the family can be expressed online at www.jonesmortuaryfh.com.

Published on December 02, 2020