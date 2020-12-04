Erland Rylander

Mr. C. Erland Rylander, 90, of Galesburg, Illinois, formerly of Oneida, died at 5:00 p.m. on December 2, 2020, at Serenity by Lake Storey.

He was born June 1, 1930 in Oneida, Illinois to C.J. Elfving and Lydia (Eklund) Rylander.

Surviving are his sister, Doris Widbin of Morton, Illinois, four nephews, John Rylander, Larry Rylander, Ron Moody, and Mark Widbin, two nieces, Judy Rylander and Deborah Kennedy, and many great nephews and great nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Einar Rylander, Charles Rylander (WW II), Simer Rylander, Verner Rylander, and one sister, Irene Johnson. He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Charles “Chuck” Rylander, and two nieces, Lillian Voss and Karen Moody.

Erland graduated from Oneida High School, Oneida, Illinois in 1948. He worked in agricultural businesses, including working with his brothers, Simer and Verner Rylander in their respective businesses and other farm related businesses throughout his working career. He was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Altona, Illinois. Erland particularly loved the great hymns of the faith and he was frequently heard singing them.

The family would like to give a special thanks to his niece, Judy Rylander, who has been tireless in her care and love for Erland throughout his senior years.

The family thanks the staff at Serenity by Lake Storey (formerly Rosewood Care Center) and Hospice Compassus for their compassionate work.

A private service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Altona. Rev. Tim Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in Oneida Cemetery. Memorials may be given in Erland’s name to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Altona. Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Service Galesburg Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.m.

Published on December 04, 2020