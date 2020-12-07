Ruby "Dee" Ash

Ruby Delight (Dee) Sullivan Ash, 97, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Due to the pandemic and Illinois COVID 19 policies, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time; therefore, a private funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Dr. Chris Ritter will officiate. The funeral service will be live streamed at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com/live-stream. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines, IA. Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, 302 N State St., Geneseo, IL, 61254.

Dee was born November 22, 1923 to Taylor and Katie Avey in rural Jay County Indiana. She was blessed with 10 brothers and sisters: Lela, Glee, Hollie, Morris, Glen, Nora Belle Wallace, Paul and Jesse. Dee spent her early years working on the farm and was very active in Oakland United Methodist Church. Dee attended Poling High School in Portland, Indiana and continued her education by attending Taylor University in Upland, Indiana for 3 years, ultimately graduating from Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa. It was during her time at Taylor University she met and married Mark C. Sullivan (who later became a minister in the United Methodist Church). They married on February 14, 1944 and to this union three children were born: Paht, Doug, and Tom.

Dee was a devoted wife and loving mother. Though her life included periods as a Junior High and High School teacher, and doing missionary work abroad with her husband Mark, Dee was at her happiest, and most fulfilled, as a homemaker and mother of her three children.

Dee accompanied Mark to Iowa where they served in several churches within the United Methodist Northern Iowa Conference until Mark’s passing in 1989. Dee later remarried to David Ash, also a United Methodist minister. After David’s passing Dee lived in the Wesley Acres retirement facility in Des Moines, Iowa for several years and then moved into the Des Moines home of her daughter Paht. She stayed with Paht for several years and lived briefly in the Altoona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center until moving into the Allure of Geneseo retirement facility in Geneseo, Illinois, the hometown of her eldest son Doug. Dee was in the Allure of Geneseo facility until her passing.

Dee was generous, loving, and caring, with a strong faith in God. She had a tremendous sense of humor and loved to laugh and to make others laugh. She enjoyed reading, long walks, music and was an avid NBA basketball fan. Lebron James was her favorite. Dee was very active in P.E.O. and held several positions within this organization dedicated to the advancement of women. While she had many interests, her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. ‘Gramma Dee’ loved each and every one of them deeply, and her great joy when they were around was plain for all to see.

Dee is survived by her three children Paht Thomson, Doug Sullivan and Tom Sullivan, her grandchildren Elenoire (Dylan)Wilder-Tack, Jesse Thomson, Matthew (Darah) Sullivan, Kyle Sullivan, Lauren (Jeriah) Williams, Katie (Nathan) Hickok, Mark (Kathy) Sullivan, and Emily Sullivan, and her great-grandchildren Lana Thomson, Greyson Williams, Miles Williams, Bianca Sullivan, Wyatt Hickok, Hayden Hickok, Delilah Hickok and another great granddaughter on the way.

Published on December 07, 2020