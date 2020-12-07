Virginia Jacklin

Virginia Vogele Hancock Jacklin, 96, of Geneseo, IL, passed away on December 3, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. There will be no funeral services. A memorial time will be shared by family virtually. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory- Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Virginia was born on May 23, 1924, in Oak Park, IL. She was the daughter of the late Leon Otis and Grace Marshall Vogele. Virginia was a very special woman. She was a born leader. She graduated from West Suburban Hospital School for Nurses, Oak Park, Il (currently part of Resurrection University), and soon became a nursing supervisor in surgery. She was a Life Girl Scout Member, known as “Scottie,” (a leader, camp nurse, and much more). Virginia was involved in church (played handbells and sang in choirs, hosted Bible studies, and much more). Music was a huge part of her life as she played the clarinet, the piano, and loved to sing. She was involved in many civic groups (P.E.O., Red Cross, volunteer at the local hospital, taught basic first aid for Girl Scouts and schools). She was also a school nurse. Virginia loved to sew and quilt, making many gifts and quilts for her family that will be cherished by all. She was also an amazing cook.

She was loved and cherished by her family. She will be greatly missed. What an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and daughter. May she rest in Jesus’ arms.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Ellen Hancock, Jasper, Georgia; Margaret (Ed) Safford, Sycamore, IL; Carol (Gordon) Prenevost, Geneseo, IL; and Richard (Joyce) Hancock, Griffith, Indiana; stepsons Lloyd (Karen) Jacklin, Alaska and John Jacklin, Illinois; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Jacklin; her son Edward Hancock (Evelyn); her parents and her sister, Jean Vogele Adkisson.

