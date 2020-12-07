Warren Lathrop

Warren B. “Corky” Lathrop, 90, of Annawan died on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Cremation rites have been accorded and Graveside services will be held at a later date in Annawan Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Annawan Community United Methodist Church or Hillcrest Home. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Annawan is assisting the family.

Warren was born September 5, 1930 in Princeton, IL the son of John and Teressa (Bard) Lathrop. He was raised and educated in Manlius graduating in 1948. He attended Eureka College before joining the Navy during the Korean War and was part of a VP-3 Squadron stationed in Iceland where he was an airplane mechanic. On July 31, 1955 He married Phyllis Decker in Annawan, IL. She survives.

Warren had worked for General Motors and then farmed for 35 years. He was a seed dealer for United Hagie and Peterson Seeds and also drove delivery for UPS all while farming. He had served on the Annawan School Board. Memberships include Annawan Community United Methodist Church. Warren had been a member of the football chain gang for many years. While farming he enjoyed restoring vehicles and refinishing antique furniture as well as collecting John Deere memorabilia. For 25 years in retirement Warren & Phyllis made their home in the Villages in Florida where Warren enjoyed golfing, making board games and stain glass pieces as well as doing research in the Lathrop genealogy.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis, son, Jeffrey Lathrop, Annawan and daughter, Kim Lathrop, Davenport as well as nieces and nephew, Sharron Walker, Wausau, WI, Joellen (Ed) Gibeaut, Kenosha, WI and Mike (Janet) Bowen, Minocqua, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Helen Bowen.

Online condolences may be expressed at Warren’s obituary at www.stackhousemoore.com.

Published on December 07, 2020