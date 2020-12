Alice Rosenthal

Alice Rosenthal, 82, of Rock Island, IL, passed away on December 6, 2020, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. Alice will be inurned at the Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory- Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published on December 08, 2020